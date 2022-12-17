Kotak Mahindra Bank's server has been down since Saturday morning as customers are not able to do UPI transactions and ATM cards. The bank has now come up with a response. It's not clear how much time it will take the lender to return to normalcy. After facing the problem for the entire day, the bank's account holders took to Twitter as they are not able to do any transactions via phone banking and net banking. Let's take a look. Kotak Mahindra Bank Server Down, Customers Complain ATM Card, UPI Transactions and Mobile App Not Working (Check Tweets).

Kotak Mahindra Bank Responds:

We have had intermittent issues with some of our systems today. We regret the inconvenience to our customers.#KotakMahindraBank — Kotak Mahindra Bank (@KotakBankLtd) December 17, 2022

User Slams Kotak Mahindra Bank:

Hi! We acknowledge that there is a technical issue and our team is working continuously to fix this. Rest assured all efforts are being exerted to fix this issue as quickly as possible. Thank you ^Team Kotak — Kotak Mahindra Bank (@KotakBankLtd) December 17, 2022

Kotak Mahindra Bank Server Suffers Outage:

Kotak Mahindra Bank Server Down:

@KotakBankLtd Not able to use UPI, mobile banking app and not even the Net banking since morning, Atleast inform till when the issue will be resolved? It is pathetic that a national bank is out of service for over 12+ hours!@udaykotak — Rohit Pathak (@rohitpathak79) December 17, 2022

