Kotak Mahindra Bank's server has been down since Saturday morning as customers are not able to do UPI transactions and ATM cards. The bank has now come up with a response. It's not clear how much time it will take the lender to return to normalcy. After facing the problem for the entire day, the bank's account holders took to Twitter as they are not able to do any transactions via phone banking and net banking. Let's take a look. Kotak Mahindra Bank Server Down, Customers Complain ATM Card, UPI Transactions and Mobile App Not Working (Check Tweets).

Kotak Mahindra Bank Responds:

User Slams Kotak Mahindra Bank:

Kotak Mahindra Bank Server Suffers Outage:

Kotak Mahindra Bank Server Down:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)