As the world awaits to welcome the New Year 2023, netizens took to social media to trend Last Day of 2022 on the microblogging site. Today, December 31, Saturday marks as the last day of the 2022 year. With a few hours to go for the New Year to ring in, people across the globe shared funny memes and witty tweets to celebrate the last day of 2022 and also welcome the New Year 2023. 'Walking Into 2023 Like' Funny Memes, Jokes and Viral Videos Take over Social Media as We Get Closer to Ringing in the New Year.

Here’s How People Are Celebrating the Last Day of 2022:

We are in the last day of the year and about to finish the chapter of 2022 in our life. THANK YOU for all beautiful friends who made me smile and shared so much love and positivity. We'll be moving ahead by collecting memories of 2022. Smile and keep shining 😊💖🥰#goodbye2022 pic.twitter.com/d0Q18Kc8zP — Believer (@thebeliever__) December 30, 2022

last day of 2022 :-) — blue water (@moohyungbbi) December 31, 2022

I’ve Achieved Nothing This Year, Says Twitter User

Last day of 2022 and I’ve achieved nothing this year pic.twitter.com/TwlbzlyDqD — Safe Space Who (@SafeSpaceDrWho) December 31, 2022

THANK YOUUU 2022!

Last day of the year!! THANK YOUUU 2022! 🥹🙌🏻 — Kimpoy Feliciano (@kimpoyfeliciano) December 30, 2022

The End of the Year and the Beginning of the Next Are Wondrous Times

Today is the last day of 2022 in Japan The end of the year and the beginning of the next are wondrous times Things close down People spend time at home This year, as like last year, will go listen to the temple bell tolled 108 times, to purify all the sins of the year 🫣🙌🙏😉🕵🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/dG3IB1RZpF — Jake Adelstein/中本哲史 (@jakeadelstein) December 30, 2022

