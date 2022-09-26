A terrifying viral video has resurfaced on the internet, which shows a 6-year-old girl getting dragged along by a school bus over 1,000 feet before the vehicle stopped. The incident happened in 2015, and an insurance company representing the Jefferson County Public Schools has agreed to pay the family of a girl $5 million, as per news reports. The viral clip shows the student getting stuck in the doors, after which she was carried across the streets with her backpack without getting noticed by anyone inside the bus. Bhopal: 37-Year-Old Man Jumps on Railway Track to Save Girl's Life As Goods Train Passes Over Them (Watch Video).

Watch The Viral Video:

HOLY SHIT. The little girl is miraculously fine, the bus driver has been fired. pic.twitter.com/uuijsrNn2U — Dean Blundell🇨🇦 (@ItsDeanBlundell) September 23, 2022

