37-year-old Mehboob was returning to his factory when he and some other pedestrians saw goods train they stopped to let it pass a girl standing with her parents in fell on the tracks Mehboob sprinted dragged kept her head down in Bhopal.

Incredible bravery! 37 year old Mehboob was returning to his factory when he and some other pedestrians saw a goods train they stopped to let it pass a girl standing with her parents in fell on the tracks Mehboob sprinted dragged kept her head down @manishndtv @GargiRawat pic.twitter.com/IDqQiBLAv7 — Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) February 12, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)