Lytton, located in southern British Columbia, Canada, was engulfed in flames within a matter of minutes. From Sunday, June 27, to Tuesday, June 29, Lytton broke the all-time Canadian high-temperature record. The heat peaked on Tuesday when the temperature reached 121 F (49.6 C). Mayor Jan Polderman of Lytton issued the evacuation order on Wednesday.

Wildfire wipes out '90 percent' of Canadian village

Lytton, B.C. — the town that yesterday set a new all-time Canada heat record of 49.6°C (121°F) — is now on fire from blazes sparked by the heat wave. We are in a #climateemergency. #actonclimatepic.twitter.com/H3diWrq4TO — Mike Hudema (@MikeHudema) July 1, 2021

Mayor Jan Polderman of Lytton issued the evacuation order Wednesday, saying on Twitter that the fire was threatening structures and the safety of residents of the community, which is 95 miles (153 km) northeast of Vancouver

"Within about 15 minutes the whole town was engulfed in flame," Mayor Polderman told the BBC. "People basically just grabbed their pets, grabbed their keys and got into their car and fled."

Here's a look at the time lapse of the Lytton fire from a distance, just a mammoth skyscraper of smoke. (via Lanny Riley) pic.twitter.com/aTji7BjP2P — Courtney Theriault (@cspotweet) July 1, 2021

🔴Urgent evacuations underway as a wildfire burns into the city of #Lytton in British Columbia, Canada. pic.twitter.com/g2UY3wQ92l — Gabriel Hébert-Røuillier (@Gab_H_R) July 1, 2021

