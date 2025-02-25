A woman’s unusual way of including her husband in the sacred Maha Kumbh ritual has taken social media by storm. In a viral video, she is seen attending the religious gathering at Prayagraj’s Sangam alone, making a video call to her husband before submerging the phone in the holy waters. While many could not attend in person, some found creative ways to participate. People dipped photos of loved ones or symbolically bathed by chanting names. However, this woman’s unique gesture has particularly amused netizens, who have nicknamed her ‘Gopi Bahu,’ referencing a TV character known for washing a laptop in water. The video has sparked both admiration and humour, with users praising her devotion while others joked about her phone’s fate. Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Over 60 Crore Pilgrims Visit Prayagraj To Take Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam, Making It Largest Kumbh Mela in Country’s History.

Woman Dips Phone in Sangam for Husband’s Virtual Bath

Internet Calls Her ‘Gopi Bahu’

