A major controversy has erupted after a Russian beer featuring Mahatma Gandhi's image on its packaging went viral on social media. Multiple pictures and videos of Mahatma Gandhi featuring on the alcoholic beverage made by Russia's Rewort have surfaced online. This has led to outrage among Indians. The incident came to light after social worker Suparno Satpathy shared the pictures of the beer on X (formerly Twitter) and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to look into the matter. He also urged PM Narendra Modi to discuss the matter with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The controversy erupted after a video showcasing the Russian beer can featuring Mahatma Gandhi went viral on Instagram on Thursday, February 13. "They are selling beer in the name of Mahatma Gandhi, and we are keeping him on our currency," the man is heard saying in the video. The pictures and videos of the Russian beer has sparked outrage on social media with many users pointing out the "irony" as Mahatma Gandhi was known for his advocacy of abstinence from alcohol throughout his life. Reacting to the videos and pictures, one user said, "Shocking & unacceptable", while a second user wrote, "Using someone's name for branding is pretty messed up".

