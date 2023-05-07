West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee on Sunday took to Instagram to share a heartwarming video of herself. In the video, the TMC chief can be seen walking on a treadmill while holding her puppy in hand. Sharing the video with her followers, Banerjee wrote, "Some days you need some extra motivation!" Notably, the West Bengal CM was seen working out in a saree. Banerjee's workout video with the adorable furry companion was loved by her followers and others who took to the comments section to share their views. "Adorable video." said one user. So far, the adorable video garnered over 21,000 likes and counting. Mamata Banerjee Serves Pakoda at Local Tea Stall! Watch Viral Video of West Bengal CM Handing Out Snacks to People in Jhargram.

Mamata Banerjee Walks on Treadmill With Her Puppy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mamata Banerjee (@mamataofficial)

