West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday stopped her convoy at a roadside tea stall in Jhargram and started serving pakoda to the people. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the video, the West Bengal CM was seen wearing a white saree. One by one, CM Banerjee wrapped the pakodas in paper and handed them out. Video: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Dances With Artists During Durga Puja Carnival in Kolkata.

Mamata Banerjee Serves Pakoda at Local Tea Stall:

#WATCH | West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee stopped her convoy at a roadside tea stall and started serving pakoda to the people, in Jhargram. pic.twitter.com/2b3NKhXj5q — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2022

