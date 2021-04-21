Man Climbs out of Tram Window on Seeing the Ticket Inspector to Avoid Paying Fare in Ukraine! Hilarious Video Goes Viral:

In a hilarious video that is going viral on social media, a man can be seen climbing out of a tram window in Ukraine to avoid paying the fare. The train was running in the city of Cherkasy in the Ukrainian federal subject of Cherkasy Oblast and as he was approached by the ticket inspector he climbed out of the window of the moving tram.

