A video of a man heading out to buy sweets on the streets of West Bengal (where sweet shops are allowed to run till 5 PM despite lockdown) is garnering social media attention. The video shared by Twitter user, @ovshake42 shows a man on the streets out to buy sweets confronted by Police personnel who doesn't seem happy. This reminds us of the Kerala man who thought it was funny to cite sex as a reason to procure an e-pass.

Watch video:

West Bengal. Translation: I'm out to buy sweets. pic.twitter.com/DU77Yzncvq — Abhishek Mukherjee (@SachinAzharCT) (@ovshake42) May 16, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)