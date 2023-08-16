In a viral video on social media, a man is seen kissing a cobra on its head. Mike Holsten is an Instagram influencer who frequently shares his interactions with snakes. In the video, Holston approached the snake cautiously to kiss it. A few seconds later, he skillfully kissed its head, hurriedly retreated, and grinned at the camera. He captioned his post, "Carries enough venom to kill a 10,000 lb elephant in 1 bite [sic]". Snake Eats Snake in Maharashtra Video: Cobra Swallows, Another Cobra in Nashik, Spits It Out After Being Lifted by Man.

Watch Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mike Holston (@therealtarzann)

