An elderly man has gone viral on social media for all the wrong reasons. The man was caught on camera calmly making khaini (chewing tobacco) while lying inside an MRI machine. The unusual video, shared on X by user @PalsSkit on May 10, has taken social media by storm. While most patients appear anxious before undergoing an MRI, this man seemed completely unfazed as he nonchalantly took out tobacco from his pocket and began chewing it. The incident was reportedly filmed by someone present at the diagnostic centre. Although the video has gone viral on social media, LatestLY cannot independently verify the authenticity of the video. 'New Fear Unlocked': Woman Finds Live Scorpion in Capsicum After Slicing Open Vegetable To Make Capsicum-Based Recipe, Shares Video on Instagram (Watch).

Man Caught Making Khaini Inside MRI Machine

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)