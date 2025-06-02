A regular kitchen routine turned into a nightmare for a woman who found a live scorpion inside a capsicum she was preparing to cook. A video of the incident captured on camera has now gone viral on social media. Last month, a page called "Abhi Cuisine" shared the video on Instagram. The viral clip shows the woman recounting what she found when she was preparing a capsicum-based recipe. The video shows a sliced open capsicum from which a live scorpion is seen emerging. "Dekhiye kya dikh gaya… bichhoo, yaani ki scorpion," the woman is heard saying as she points at the creature with a knife. In the video, the woman also claimed that she thought the scorpion was lifeless at first, but when she nudged it with her knife, the scorpion began to move. The woman is also heard warning viewers about how dangerous such creatures can be, and she goes on to say, "Yeh kaafi poisonous aur dangerous hota hai (This is very poisonous and dangerous)." The viral clip immediately caught netizens' attention, who took to the comment section to share their view. One user wrote, "New fear unlocked", while a second user said, "That's really shocking! Just a reminder to always wash and inspect veggies thoroughly before cooking." A third user jokingly commented, "It's my zodiac". Gwalior Boy Sustains Facial Injury After Razor Blade Found Inside Dettol Soap, Company Responds (Watch Video).

Woman Finds Scorpion in Capsicum, Video Goes Viral

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhinit Kaur Chawla (@abhiscuisine)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)