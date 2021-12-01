Mumbai Police got creative once again with their quirky yet meaningful ideas. As trailer of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone-starrer 83 was unveiled on November 30, they took a scene from there where Ranveer can be seen donning the role of Kapil Dev. In this recent post by Mumbai Police, they took a dig on people those who are not wearing masks in spite of getting reminders for 83 million times. The expression of Ranveer in the picture is really funny as he is quoting, "He doesn't know defence." Have a look!

Check Out The Tweet Below:

When you don't wear your mask inspite of '83' million reminders: pic.twitter.com/MU6VUuMPuj — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) December 1, 2021

