Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans are surprised to hear about Munmun Dutta and Raj Anadkat's engagement. Known for her role as Babita, Munmun, and Raj, who previously played Tapu, have reportedly been in love for years. As per the reports from News 18, their engagement was recently held in Vadodara, Gujarat It was a private affair attended by family. Surprisingly, the duo has a nine-year age gap. As soon as the news broke down today, the internet erupted excitedly, flooding social media with humorous memes and comments. Check some of them below! TMKOC's Munmun Dutta and Raj Anadkat Get Engaged in Vadodara – Reports.

Social Media Memes After Munmun Dutta-Raj Anadkat Engagement Reports

Jethalal's Reaction

Reaction of Jethalal after getting the News of engagement of tappu & babita ji.#MunmunDutta pic.twitter.com/w9KMx63NIC — Harsh Tiwari (@harsht2024) March 13, 2024

Angry Jetha

Devastated - LOL!

Poor Iyer!

Aae Band Kar!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)