For the holy festival of Nag Panchami, the portals of the Nagchandreshwar temple situated on the third floor of Mahakal Temple in Ujjain were opened on the intervening night of the occasion, i.e. at 12:00 am on August 2. The temple remains shut throughout the year. The Hindu observance of Nag Panchami is celebrated to worship the serpent Gods in the auspicious month of Sawan. Happy Nag Panchami 2022 Messages and Quotes: Send Wishes, WhatsApp Greetings, Facebook Status, HD Images & SMS on This Auspicious Day of Sawan Maas.

Madhya Pradesh's Nagchandreshwar Temple

Situated on the third floor of Mahakal Temple in Ujjain, Nagchandreshwar Temple is unique in many ways, including the fact that it is opened for devotees only once a year on the occasion of #NagPanchami. It is believed that during Nagpanchami, pic.twitter.com/auEbRNmcFL — Madhya Pradesh Tourism (@MPTourism) August 1, 2022

