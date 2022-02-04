It is National Working Naked Day 2022! Yes, it's not a made-up event just because we are bored on Friday. National Working Naked Day, or simply, Working Naked Day is observed on February 4 in the United States. The history of the origin of National Working Naked Day dates to 2010 when Lisa Kanarek quit her corporate job of over 20 years to start a new career working from home. Back in the 2010s, WFH was not a common practice as it is in present times. While the name of the event may draw sharp reactions, relating to nakedness, National Working Naked Day is about celebrating the flexibility WFH culture brings in. Nevertheless, Twitterati are having so much fun posting about National Working Naked Day 2022! Check out some of the best tweets.

Still Processing!

Is It Working Naked Day or Scaring Your Colleagues Day?

Happy National Working Naked Day Did you know February 4th is Working Naked Day? You may want to think twice before jumping into an online meeting today. 😵 😵 😵 #WorkingNakedDay #LoveYourWork https://t.co/OxuaflSKyS pic.twitter.com/YWBF3eAwSz — Lord Robert Wilde - Mr Wilde (@mrwilde) February 3, 2022

TYSM

#Holidays and #awareness days for February 4th 2022 are: National Create A Vacuum Day, Working Naked Day, National Wear Red Day, National Quacker Day, International Day Of Human Fraternity, Give Kids A Smile Day, Rosa Parks Day, Torture Abolition Day, USO Day, World Cancer Day, — ❄cearwylm🌹 (@cearwylm) February 4, 2022

Learn More

Today Is National Working Naked Day https://t.co/9qTP1QP5eb via @YouTube — Will Mayo (@wsmayo) February 3, 2022

Works For Us

working from home.. 'working naked day' works for me — Teltuo_Regnat (@nokwolf) February 4, 2022

HAHAHHAHHAH

Working Naked Day almost every day when WFH 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣, unless there are clients but if clients agree to be naked then the day continues — Pisang Kena Peram #StayAtHome 👫 (@SesikatPisang) February 4, 2022

