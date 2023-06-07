New York City's iconic skyline vanished behind a thick blanket of smoke as a massive Canadian wildfire unleashed its fury. The eerie haze engulfed the city, casting an apocalyptic aura and disrupting daily life. Residents and visitors alike were left in awe as the infamous silhouette turned into a ghost. Canada Wildfires: New York City Sees Worst Air Quality in Any Major City Across World Due to Forest Fire in Canada (See Pics and Videos).

New York City Skyline Almost Vanishes:

PHOTO 🚨 The New York Skyline has almost disappeared due to massive Canadian wildfire smoke pic.twitter.com/QEViaMWG63 — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) June 7, 2023

