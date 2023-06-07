Due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires drifting over the area, the National Weather Service on Tuesday issued an Air Quality Alert for New York City and portions of the Tri-State. According to reports, because of the Canadian fires, New York metropolis presently has the poorest air quality of any major metropolis in the world. There is also a Red Flag Warning in effect for areas of New Jersey. Canada Wildfire Smoke in US Photos and Videos: Orange Haze Envelops New York City and Other Parts as Smoke From Wildfires in Canada Travels Into America.

NYC Sees Worst Air Quality Due to Canada Fires

BREAKING: New York City currently has the worst air quality of any major city across the world due to Canada fires — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) June 7, 2023

Thick smoke covers the sky in New York State

Thick smoke covers the sky in New York State amid Canada fires. pic.twitter.com/sSqCXJrnpr — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) June 7, 2023

NYC Residents Report Trouble Breathing

Canada Wildfire Is great Can’t even breath how do you let a fire spread that much bro New York and New Jersey can hardly see the sun and they use it to push an environmental agenda instead of talking about how they can’t put the Wildfire out pic.twitter.com/Hx0vRdaVAj — Tommy (@vintage_tom1) June 6, 2023

New York Under Air Quality Alert

Our planet is on fire. This is NYC right now, full of smoke from wildfires in Canada. If we don’t protect our planet, this will become a daily occurrence. NYC, please stay in today as we are under an air quality alert. pic.twitter.com/0qTStTwEju — Skylar Moore 🗽🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈 (@skylarqueens) June 6, 2023

