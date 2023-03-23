A guest's difficulty in locating the ideal Zoom background during a live interview on a news segment in Adelaide, Australia, transformed into a hilarious episode in a recently surfaced viral video. The Royal Automobile Association's Mark Borlace unintentionally selected a filter that gave the impression that he was donning a tiny pizza-shaped cap. His original plan was to have his background blurred, but he ultimately decided on a picture of a girl washing a vehicle and a person diving with a turtle. In the clip, the host of 9News Adelaide, Alice Monfries, couldn't control her amusement as he attempted to navigate through the filters and burst out laughing. Colombian Judge Shows Up Half Naked and Smoking in Bed During Zoom Court Hearing; Gets Suspended (Watch Viral Video).

News Anchor Laughs Uncontrollably at Zoom Filter Fail:

The virtual world can be a difficult place to navigate, as this #9News guest found out today while struggling for several minutes to get the right Zoom background. @RAAofSA pic.twitter.com/sgWtp8Zv3o — 9News Adelaide (@9NewsAdel) March 21, 2023

