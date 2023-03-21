Today’s annual Doodle celebrates Nowruz 2023: The Google Doodle honoured Nowruz, the first day of spring and the start of the Persian New Year on Tuesday. Nowruz, which means "New Day," has its roots in the Iranian faith, Zoroastrianism. The festival is observed by numerous groups in Central and Western Asia having Iranian roots. In the Northern Hemisphere, Nowruz signifies the beginning of spring. Nowruz 2023 Google Doodle depicts the beautiful theme of springtime, presenting lovely spring flowers — tulips, hyacinths, daffodils, and bee orchids in the artwork. Nowruz (Navroz Festival) 2023 Date in India: Know Meaning, History, Significance and Celebrations Related to Persian New Year.

Google Doodle Celebrates Nowruz 2023:

Nowruz 2023 Google Doodle (File Image)

Nowruz 2023 Google Doodle (File Image)

