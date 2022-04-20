Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal is the subject of a new viral video that is amusing people. A video of Bhavish dancing on Hardy Sandhu's hit song 'Bijlee Bijlee' while testing a new feature of the Ola E-Scooter. The video tweeted by Bhavish himself featuring him and Slokarth Dash, Head of Strategy and Planning has amassed over 203K views as of now and has been retweeted by a lot of people. Internet users are calling this a genius marketing move for promoting the music feature in MoveOS 2.0 in the Ola Electric Scooters and Bhavish Aggarwal is getting a lot of praises for being a good sport as well.

Watch the Video Here:

Doing some final “expert testing” for the MoveOS 2 music feature 😄🕺🏼@slokarth pic.twitter.com/ogxrfS4F7e — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) April 19, 2022

