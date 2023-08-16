Punjabi music sensation AP Dhillon recently released a song, "With You", with his rumoured romantic partner Banita Sandhu which has taken over the internet. While people love the video and the song, netizens have also started making memes about it, comparing it to their personal lives. Netizens took to social media and shared “People My Age vs Me” memes. Here are some of the best ones. 'Back to Work After Long Weekend' Funny Memes & Jokes Go Viral as People Resume Office Post Extended Independence Day Holiday in India!

LOL!

people of my age vs me pic.twitter.com/n483FurP8v — गरम मसाला 😡 (@Ooye_Shubhuuu) August 15, 2023

Waiting for My Perfect Partner

People of my age vs Me waiting for my perfect partner. pic.twitter.com/00o74t8aKg — Popeye⚓ (@cholebhature_1) August 14, 2023

Excuses?

AP Dhillon is the only man who'll give his girl Excuses and she'll listen happily pic.twitter.com/JlnuqeUwQf — Taha (@tahaactually) August 14, 2023

Hahaha!

People my age Me pic.twitter.com/fvn8ZkfwX9 — Rookhi Sookhi (@Sannaaaata) August 15, 2023

Funny AP Dhillon Meme

Me When?

People of my age: Me: pic.twitter.com/K7WF8iLWBg — Himanshiii Tripathi (@Himanshiii_T) August 14, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)