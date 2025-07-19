Instagram rolled out the 'Auto scroll' feature for reels and posts, allowing users to avoid scrolling the video content manually. Following this, several users started posting funny memes on social media. A user posted, "ab to reel scroll karne ki bhi mehnat nai padgei, screen-time through the roof'. It means, "now, we do not need to do efforts to scroll, screen-time through the roof". Another user said, "Look at what auto scroll just did I’m sobbing !!" . A different user posted that Instagram had enabled auto scroll feature and posted "ab aaram se reels dekho (now watch reels with ease)" Although some users were sharing funny memes, some users were unhappy due to screen-time and ways to turn it off. One posted, "there has gotta be a way to turn off auto scroll on this app it's so annoying". Grok New Features Coming Soon: Elon Musk’s xAI Enables Personalities for Eve Voice, Working on New Slider Model Selector and ‘Valentine’ Companion.

“Look What Instagram Auto Scroll Just Did I’m Sobbing”, Said an X User

Look at what auto scroll just did I’m sobbing !! https://t.co/u8A6CaVyv7 pic.twitter.com/NsI0L8IJQt — Daisy 💐 (@imyourdaisytv) March 29, 2025

‘Screen Time Through the Roof’ With New Insta Auto-Scroll Feature: X User

Funny X Post Said, “Ab Aur Aaram Se Reels Dekho”

Instagram has officially launched the auto-scroll feature for Reels and posts. Now, content plays and moves to the next automatically-no need to swipe. The update is rolling out globally through the latest app version.#Instagram #AutoScroll #Feature pic.twitter.com/8wLBbt2xnr — Kunal Pratap Singh Rajput🗨️ (@TheKSRajput) July 18, 2025

X User Said, “There’s Gotta Be Way To Turn Off Instagram Auto-Scroll

there has gotta be a way to turn off auto scroll on this app it's so annoying pic.twitter.com/QO0dPrZKEN — cloud⁺¹ (@inseobnia) July 16, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)