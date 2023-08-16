Returning to work after a long weekend is a challenging task. People are generally still in the weekend mode when they have to resume their regular jobs. This is what happened after the Independence Day long weekend. Netizens share hilarious memes, videos and messages to represent the feeling of working after being in fun mode for four days. 'Kaam Aisa Karo Ki Char Log' Meme Template Continues To Rule Social Media, Check Funny Memes and Hilarious Tweets Shared by Netizens!

Returning To Work on August 16

People returning to offices on 16th August after the long weekend: pic.twitter.com/WaQDHXCcjf — Kanika Choudhary (@DalRotiForLife) August 9, 2023

Back To Work Memes

Back to work after a long weekend pic.twitter.com/RVJSGHEJ7V — ron desoros (@lib_crusher) August 15, 2023

Long Weekend Over!

Back to the office tomorrow after 4 days of no work! Ahhh... Amazing long weekend. Met Rohit Sharma on Saturday and enjoyed a hearty meal today ❤️ — Vinesh Prabhu (@vlp1994) August 15, 2023

Long Weekend Over Memes!

goood morning my friends back to work after long weekend pic.twitter.com/gETagJl6a3 — matt (@kamori_val) August 8, 2023

Fun Over!

That feeling you get when you gotta go back to work after a glorious long weekend pic.twitter.com/OntcE5UPR8 — Reg (@thatredwingsfan) August 8, 2023

LOL!

Coming back to work after a long weekend feels weird being here lol — Javii ✨ (@DisJavii) August 15, 2023

Not Prepared!

My mental is unprepared to get back to work after my long weekend 😭 — Wannn (@wannnurazlin) August 15, 2023

Not Ready For Work!

after wasting 4 days of long weekend i'm not at all ready to go back to work.. — Sundas (@sundus_amin) August 14, 2023

