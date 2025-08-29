UK-based general practitioner and soon-to-be mother of twins, Dr Sonam Dahiya, sparked debate on social media after her dance video with choreographer Aadil Khan went viral. The old video showcased Sonam, heavily pregnant, performing an energetic dance to the Bollywood song “Ding Dong Dole.” Her enthusiasm and great moves further challenged conventional assumptions about pregnancy and fitness. The video was posted on May 3 on Instagram; however, it continues to reach the masses, garnering over 74 million views and still counting. While some social media users were concerned and wondered if the high-impact routine was safe for both the mother and her twins, others lauded her confidence. For the unversed, on June 7, Sonam announced the birth of her twins. Pregnant Woman Catches Boyfriend Cheating on Her With Pant-Less Man, Claims To Further Lose Her Job After Video Goes Viral.

