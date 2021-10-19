Special Ops 1.5 trailer is out! Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story tells the origin story for the agent, played by Kay Kay Menon. It goes back in time to 2001 and explores the incidents and circumstances that made Himmat Singh into the man and special agent that he is. Aadil Khan, Aftab Shivdasani will board the series, beside Gautami Kapoor, Parmeet Sethi, KP Mukherjee and Vinay Pathak.

Check Out The Trailer Below:

