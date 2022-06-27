Shoorveer trailer out! The action-packed military series is all set to release on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar on July 15. Shoorveer stars Makarand Deshpande, Manish Chaudhari, Regina Cassandra, Armaan Ralhan, Aadil Khan, Abhishek Saha, Anjali Barot, Kuldeep Sareen, Arif Zakaria, Faisal Rashid, Sahil Mehta and Shivya Pathania, in major roles. Shoorveer: Regina Cassandra and Makarand Deshpande All Set To Star in Military Drama Series.

Check Out The Trailer Below:

