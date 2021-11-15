Akshay Kumar is essaying the role of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan in the upcoming film Prithviraj. The makers dropped the film’s teaser today and it has been lauded by many for the impressive star cast, minus Akshay. Yes, something that is not going down well with Twitterati is the lead actor’s expressions. Many found it to be funny and think that it does not match to the personality of a warrior and hence he should stick to comedy roles. While some found his moustache funny, for others his appearance reminded his look as Bala from Housefull 4.

Return Of Bala From Housefull 4

Ooops

Not Impressed With Expressions

No wonder Akshay Kumar is considered the best mainstream actor in Comedy roles. He has the potential to make an Intense scene into a comedy. Thanks to 133 Teeth!! #PrithvirajTeaser pic.twitter.com/PBVgLHvCGB — JUST A FAN. (@iamsrk_brk) November 15, 2021

Not A Look Of An Indian Samrat

Fight ke time Bala 2.0 Dialogue Delivery ke time Rowdy Rathore 2.0 BC #Prithviraj kaha hai????#PrithvirajTeaser #AkshayKumar pic.twitter.com/t9AALup4p8 — Roshan Singh (@CasualRoshan) November 15, 2021

Nothing New To See

No More Comments

Not That Great Opinion

Serious role mai bhi jo hasa de wo @akshaykumar #PrithvirajTeaser is not up to the mark feels like maharaja Bala from housefull 4 is back again #YRF50 pic.twitter.com/RHd2lyCy9d — BeingChinu 1 (@BeingChinu1) November 15, 2021

