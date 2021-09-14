You call it Met Gala, and we call it Ranveer Singh’s Tuesday afternoon – we’re not the same, bro! Every year, ‘fashion’s biggest night’ is mostly held on the first Monday of May, but it was shifted to September this year due to the pandemic. But the demand to see this Bollywood actor at Met Gala red carpet remained the same among Indian netizens. Yes, it is Ranveer Singh. The 36-year-old famous for his out-of-the-world, quirky, bizarro outfits is trending again, as Met Gala 2021 concluded. Fans are trending hashtag #RanveerSingh posting funny memes and posts wishing to see the actor at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, United States. Check out Ranveer Singh funny memes to have a good time.

Totally Agreed!

He Should Be at Met Gala

Y'all Ranveer Singh would've served the red carpet on fire I know wouldn't disappoint known with his fashion looks #MetGala pic.twitter.com/sbB4d7TjdK — Anne| Met gala day (@AnneIndiaKi) September 13, 2021

HAHHAHAHHAHHA

Ranveer Singh taking note of all those weird dresses at #MetGala pic.twitter.com/IKxWw2FqCh — Shivansh (@shivanshfcbm) September 14, 2021

HAHHAHAHHAHAHAHAA

Deepika : I like girls in black 😍 Le Ranveer singh pic.twitter.com/FY6AGnJBTR — Drapetomaniac😇 (@Losing_S0UL) September 14, 2021

Naah, Not Really

People at #MetGala are wearing all kinds of unexpected outfits Meanwhile Ranveer singh : pic.twitter.com/DrMVQna7k8 — Pankaj Gautam (@Tea_holicc) September 14, 2021

Start a Petition

Ranveer Singh needs to be invited to the met, it's a want a need!! pic.twitter.com/9oglteNHvK — 😼 (@killshotbabyy) September 14, 2021

We Know, Right

Celebrities wearing weird outfits at #MetGala le Ranveer Singh pic.twitter.com/MlqVm9xjna — Humaira Munir (@HumairaMunir11) September 14, 2021

Just Look at Him

I for one wouldn't mind ranveer singh at met gala, atleast he will wear something interesting than these celebs who show up in black suits pic.twitter.com/bERxIvPTbw — Z | (@DlSCDU0) September 14, 2021

But, He is Right

Nailed It!

They call it #MetGala. Ranveer Singh calls it Tuesday afternoon pic.twitter.com/WKbAbLrTLC — Abhimanyu Mathur (@MadCrazyHatter_) September 14, 2021

