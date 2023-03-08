Railway Protection Force (RPF), Jabalpur Division personnel saved a man while he was about to commit suicide at the Maihar Station. The railway unit tweeted a video showing how swiftly the department acted in this situation. The man was seen lying on the railway tract in order to let one of the trains pass over him. "Life is a precious gift, and no obstacle or challenge is worth sacrificing," said RPF. RPF Salutes Bravery of ASI Ravindra Kumar, Shares Video Showing How He Saved Life of Many Passengers at Delhi Sarai Rohilla Railway Station.

RPF Personnel Saves Suicidal Man

From Tragedy to Triumph: #RPF in Maihar Saved a Life and Restored Our Faith in Humanity#OperationJeewanRaksha RPF acted quickly to save a man's life and prevented a suicide attempt on railway tracks Life is a precious gift, and no obstacle or challenge is worth sacrificing it pic.twitter.com/szwcEIZfA9 — RPF Jabalpur Division (@rpfwcrjbp) March 7, 2023

