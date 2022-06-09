In a gut-wrenching incident, a group of miners in Siberia, Russia blew up a brown break after they lured the wild animal to the food which was laced with explosives. The miners also recorded the whole incident.

Check Tweet:

Horrifying moment Russian miners blow up a BEAR after luring the beast to food rigged with explosives https://t.co/ZhWuMUAv3k — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) June 9, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)