Born on 14 May 1657 in the fort of Purandar in Pune, Sambhaji Maharaj was the eldest son of great Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. He was the second Chhatrapati of the Maratha Empire, who ruled from 1681 to 1689. On 11 March 1689, Sambhaji Maharaj was killed by Aurangzeb after the brave Maratha king rejected to embrace Islam. Today, we mark the death anniversary of the gallant warrior. Twitterati shared messages, inspiring quotes, facts, and HD Images of Sambhaji Maharaj. Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Balidan Divas: 10 Facts About the Brave Maratha Hero That Makes Him Legendary.

Sambhaji Maharaj Balidan Din 2022 Messages 

Sambhaji Maharaj Punya Tithi 2022 

Sambhaji Maharaj Death Anniversary 2022

Sambhaji Maharaj Balidan Din Tweets 

Sambhaji Maharaj Balidan Din HD Images 

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)