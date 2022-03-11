Born on 14 May 1657 in the fort of Purandar in Pune, Sambhaji Maharaj was the eldest son of great Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. He was the second Chhatrapati of the Maratha Empire, who ruled from 1681 to 1689. On 11 March 1689, Sambhaji Maharaj was killed by Aurangzeb after the brave Maratha king rejected to embrace Islam. Today, we mark the death anniversary of the gallant warrior. Twitterati shared messages, inspiring quotes, facts, and HD Images of Sambhaji Maharaj. Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Balidan Divas: 10 Facts About the Brave Maratha Hero That Makes Him Legendary.

Sambhaji Maharaj Balidan Din 2022 Messages

*#SambhajiMaharaj will always be remembered as "🚩Dharamveer" the warrior of Dharma🚩, His unthinkable sacrifice 🙌for Dharma🚩 can never be forgotten🙏.* *Humble tributes🙌💐 to Chhtrapati #SambhajiMaharaj on his death anniversary today.🙌🚩🙏💐#ChhtrapatiSambhaJiMaharaj_ 🚩🙏 pic.twitter.com/1FQGDEz4SV — Rahul Bajrangi (@pandurahul143) March 10, 2022

Sambhaji Maharaj Punya Tithi 2022

"शिवा का छावा" Chose DEATH over CONVERSION Tributes to Great #MarathaWarrior CHHATRAPATI SAMBHAJI MAHARAJ on his Punyatithi. Veer who protected DHARMA gained recognition in his short rule span for his Valour & Patriotism A Fierce Warrior & Devoted ruler was Tortured to Death. pic.twitter.com/1O7WunYkfX — Jyoti pendse 🇮🇳 (@priority_n) March 11, 2022

Sambhaji Maharaj Death Anniversary 2022

Tributes to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, a man of valor and might, on his death anniversary. pic.twitter.com/uMo6CMq0Wk — Sanaya Kumari (@AlokKum09056626) March 11, 2022

Sambhaji Maharaj Balidan Din Tweets

My Humble Tribute to Sambhaji Maharaj on Balidan Din. Sambhaji Maharaj, the undefeated Maratha warrior. The echo of whose valour knows no barrier He didnt surrender despite being cut asunder Has left a stirring tale of heroism for generations to remember जय शंभु 🚩 जय शिवराय 👑 pic.twitter.com/PRivG4vDix — Depressed Ro;Barca Fan💔 (@hitman_sahil) March 11, 2022

Sambhaji Maharaj Balidan Din HD Images

The warrior that had given his everthing for 🇮🇳but how easily our history books have forget him #SambhajiMaharaj. pic.twitter.com/0Yf5wHeeCZ — Lakshay Taneja (@Lakshay_Taneja0) March 11, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)