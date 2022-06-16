An American woman was left stunned and scared after discovering ten hidden cameras inside her Airbnb room. She booked the Airbnb property for herself and uploaded videos and pictures of the recording devices on Twitter. But the Police investigations tell a different story. The house in Philadelphia had caused concerns among social media users, but the cop said they didn't find any undiscovered recording device. A series of tweets showed how the lady and her friend searched the entire house and found cameras in the sprinkler system and bedroom. Hyderabad: Hidden Camera Phone Found in Women's Washroom at Jubilee Hills Drive-in Restaurant, One Held.

Take A Look:

BE CAUTIOUS BOOKING AIR BNBs! My friend & I recently stayed at a air bnb in Philadelphia with over 10 hidden cameras all over the house. Including the showers and bedrooms. Some were disguised as sprinkler systems but it has a camera lens. pic.twitter.com/nimx4L6koC — 🍒 (@foxytaughtyou) June 12, 2022

Watch The Viral Video:

We noticed these “sprinklers” CAMERAS were placed in spots to get a perfect view of people. Luckily it was a girls trip so I wasn’t having intercourse… but I was naked and had to change in this room😣 pic.twitter.com/9SHPLUEpkg — 🍒 (@foxytaughtyou) June 12, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)