Once again, a school teacher went viral on the internet for all the musical reasons. The female teacher made a dance reel on the Bhojpuri song "Patli Kamariya Mor" in a classroom with her students. The video first shows the woman grooving to the track, followed by a bunch of students jumping and waving hands in sync with the song. The track is filled with connotations of a small-waist obsession and has drawn mixed reactions from the netizens. While a user wrote, "So lets stop being judgemental all the time", another said that such dance would corrupt the kids' minds. Video of Little Boy Appeasing His Angry School Teacher by Saying Sorry, Kissing on Her Cheeks Goes Viral, Draws Mixed Reactions.

Watch The Viral Reel:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🦋Anushka Chaudhary🦋 (@chaudharymuskan26)

Netizens' Say On The Viral Clip:

Jab schools mein bhi ye sab cheejein hongi to bachcho ka charitra nirmaan nahi ho payega....ab ekmatra hi vikalp hai behtar shiksha aur acche sanskaro ka keval aur keval Gurukul🙏 — विपिन सिंह भाटी (@vipinsinghbhati) December 2, 2022

What Do You Think?

Ab yeah hi bacche bade hokar kuch galat karenge… most of the people are failing in giving the right upbringing to the next generation at many levels … afsos !!!! — निधि (@nidhi02441060) December 2, 2022

Some Users Found It Normal

We would not have had spoken a word if the song was in English. The kids are so happy and they really dont care about lyrics. Its the music they love. So lets stop being judgemental all the time. — shalini shori (@Shalini_shori) December 3, 2022

Retweet With Your Thoughts

Wow. A nice school where my kids are so happy at the intervals. Hats off to the Management. — Subhas C Chakra (@SubhasChakra) December 3, 2022

