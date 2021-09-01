With the decision of schools reopening in several states in India from September 1, funny memes and jokes are now trending on social media. Twitter, especially is flooded with such sorts of memes. The Centre in its decision to reopen schools had asked states to vaccinate all school teachers across India on priority before September 5. Also, the day happens to be the first day of school 2021.

Netizens Sharing Funny Memes And Jokes On Reopening Of Schools

#SchoolsReopen How nursery students go schools after lockdown 😭😵😬 pic.twitter.com/iSE41b67MG — Shahid Khan (@shahid__khann) September 1, 2021

#SchoolsReopen How nursery students go schools after lockdown 😭😵😬 pic.twitter.com/iSE41b67MG — Shahid Khan (@shahid__khann) September 1, 2021

#SchoolsReopen today Parents & kid front of school gates pic.twitter.com/VsQtMq6geq — Vishal kalawant (@Vish_ky_tweets) September 1, 2021

Schools are reopening folks. We from our homes.😭😭😭#SchoolsReopen pic.twitter.com/kl3dkSBiQk — Mostly Fresh (@varaneralph) September 1, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)