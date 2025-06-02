Government schools across Tamil Nadu reopened today, June 2, after being shut for the summer vacation. In addition to govt schools, the CBSE and other board schools in the state are scheduled to reopen between June 2 and 6. Amid this, a heartwarming video of a school is going viral on social media for the right reasons. The Royal School in Pudukkottai, Tamil Nadu, welcomed students back after summer vacation with drums, music, rabbit-costumed dolls, aarti, bouquets, and traditional pottu. It is learned that the grand celebration by the school created a joyful atmosphere, which not only delighted parents but also boosted students' enthusiasm for the new academic year. School Reopens in Tamil Nadu: Government Schools Reopen Today After Summer Vacation With Digital Push, Skill Based Focus From Class 1.

Royal School in Pudukkottai Gives 'Royal Welcome to Students

Pudukkottai, Tamil Nadu: Royal School in Pudukkottai welcomed students back after summer vacation with drums, music, rabbit-costumed dolls, aarti, bouquets, and traditional pottu. The grand celebration created a joyful atmosphere, delighting parents and boosting students'… pic.twitter.com/DHCdNkohu1 — IANS (@ians_india) June 2, 2025

