The Directorate of Education, Government of Delhi, on Saturday, November 18, said that all government, Government-aided and privately recognised schools in the national capital will resume all classes from Monday, November 20, as the air quality has improved. As per the notification, all Government, Government and private recognised schools in Delhi will continue all classes (from pre-school to std XII) physically from Monday, November 20. The notification issued by the Directorate of Education also said that outdoor sports activities and morning assemblies will not be held for the next week from the issuance of the order. Curbs Under GRAP Stage 4 Lifted in Delhi-NCR as Air Quality Improves.

Schools to Reopen in Delhi from November 20

Delhi | All Government, Government aided and private recognised schools in Delhi shall resume all classes (from pre-school to std XII) physically wef 20.11.2023 i.e, Monday. However, outdoor sports activities and morning assemblies will not be held for next one week from the… pic.twitter.com/r4X6PwDZ6I — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)