Amid rising concerns of the third wave of Covid-19 making landfall next month, people seem to have thrown caution and social distancing norms in the wind. Scores of people in Kenty Fall Mussorie were filmed congregating under a waterfall and having a time of their lives, while the country is still reeling from pandemics.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)