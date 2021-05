Shavuot the Jewish holiday has already begun and we bet non-Jewish folks are wondering how to pronounce the word and the greetings related to it, lest you offend anyone when trying to do so. So here's how you pronounce them.

Here's how you say Shavuot - pronounced Sha-Vu-Ot

Chag Sameach, everyone!

