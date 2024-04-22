On the eve of Passover, Israel called for the immediate release of hostages held by Hamas, expressing the pain of celebrating while 133 individuals were still in captivity, overshadowing the celebration of the Festival of Freedom. In a tweet on X, the official account of Israel wrote, "Tomorrow night, when we read the Passover Haggadah, we will raise our voices in unison and demand the release of our brothers and sisters." Meanwhile, in an official statement, US President Joe Biden abhorred the antisemitism on college campuses and recalled the horrors of Hamas' atrocities that began with the attack on October 7, calling it the deadliest day for Jews since the Holocaust. Happy Passover 2024 Greetings, Chag Sameach Wishes and Pesach Messages: Wishes, Images, Wallpapers, and Quotes To Celebrate With Family and Friends.

Israel Demands Hostage Release

In less than 24 hours, Jews in Israel and around the world will gather with their families at the Seder table and mark Passover. This year, we cannot fully celebrate the Festival of Freedom while 133 of our loved ones are still in captivity. Tomorrow night when we read the… pic.twitter.com/bWLPaTQWCw — Israel ישראל 🇮🇱 (@Israel) April 21, 2024

US President Joe Biden Abhors Antisemitism

Statement from President Joe Biden on Passover | The White House https://t.co/05t3mfWniW — Timothy McBride (@mcbridetd) April 22, 2024

