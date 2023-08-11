August 15 is Independence Day and is a national holiday observed throughout the country. Independence Day 2023 falls on Tuesday this year. Many people who have their weekends off are planning to take sick leave on August 14 which falls on a Monday so they can combine the weekends with the Independence Day holiday and get leave for four days combined. Here are hilarious memes shared by netizens dedicated to people who are planning a long Independence Day weekend. #FriYay: Netizens Share Hilarious Memes on Twitter to Welcome the Weekend With a Bang!

August 14 Sick Leave Memes

Employees applying for sick leave on August 14th; pic.twitter.com/U3C9tA3iNI — Ayushi Mishra (@_ayushim25_) August 7, 2023

August 14 Memes

Employees who are going to take sick leave on 14th August be like: pic.twitter.com/GldxD2CSne — Sagarika (@harley_2806) August 10, 2023

Memes Shared by Netizens

Corporate employees after successfully taking sick leave on 14th August pic.twitter.com/qEk8K1XTG1 — Abhishek (@MSDianAbhiii) August 5, 2023

Viral Memes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stroksocial media (@stroksocial)

Twitter Memes

When the manager asks you for a medical report for sick leave on 14th August pic.twitter.com/MNcFLv6U88 — Himanshu Sharda (@shardaasm) August 8, 2023

Sick Leave Memes

Preparing to apply for sick leave on August 14th pic.twitter.com/89G7yMFWL9 — Shraddha Bansode (@im_shraddha12) August 7, 2023

Viral Memes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @n.a.k.l.i

Funny Memes

Managers accepting everyone's sick leave on 14th august pic.twitter.com/Bif4lDsBoc — वेल्ला इंसान (@vella_insan1) August 5, 2023

August 14 Memes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hataash Kaamgar (@hataash_kaamgar)

