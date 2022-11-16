After all the horrible combinations made and the experiments done with our favourite Maggi in the past, which included Fanta Maggi, Chocolate Maggi and Beer Maggi, another disastrous combination has surfaced on the internet. Videos of ‘Sting Wali Maggi’ are going viral, where it can be seen that the strawberry flavour of the energy drink is being used to make Maggi with masala. Apart from the health concerns, social media users are appalled and disturbed after watching videos of this new combination. Get the video for Sting Wali Maggi below. 'Fanta Maggi' From Ghaziabad is Latest Food Abomination That Will Make You Question Everything!

Watch The Video Here

Khatam Tata Tata Bye bye😓😓 pic.twitter.com/S66rsmf3fz — harshu 🐼 (@Highonpanipuri) November 15, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)