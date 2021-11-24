Indians love to experiment with their 2 AM snack and there have been some amazing forms of food fusion that we have eaten so far. Especially, popular instant noodles, Maggi. But freshly, a street vendor in Ghaziabad has given yet another spin to Maggi by preparing it in Fanta. In the video, the street vendor started off by adding fried onion, capsicum, green chilli, and tomato to the Maggi and then poured some Fanta into the pan. The noodles boil in the cold drink, and a few minutes later they are ready to be served. According to the vendor, the combo was an instant hit. The video went viral in no time, garnering more than 13k views along with 10k likes and also some hilarious comments by the users. Maggi With Curd? Viral Pic of Weird Food Combination Has Twitter Users Wanting to Report a Crime, See Funny Reactions

Watch the Complete Video Here:

