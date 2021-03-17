#StopAsianHate Trends on Twitter:

My heart is breaking 🖤💔🖤and goes out to the families of all who lost their lives today. This is so wrong. #AsianLivesMatter — Janice Newsome MD FSIR (@angiowoman) March 17, 2021

Asians Are Humans Too!

Asians are human. we have the right to live. racism won't bring you to success, it'll only makes you too disgusting and shameless.#AsiansAreHuman #AsianLivesMatter #StopAsianHate — Piona⁷ ( kinda ia ) (@bluetaerfly) March 17, 2021

Netizens Display Concern

I am PROUD to be Asian and that’s something you can NEVER take from me #AsianLivesMatter — Joe Tempski (@TempskiJoe) March 17, 2021

They Raise Awareness on Twitter

Please take the time to read about what has been happening in the past few days. Please continue to raise awareness and use your platforms to make the voices of every Asian louder. #StopAsianHate pic.twitter.com/GCxnL39ssH — SEVENTEEN WEVERSE + WEIBO (@SVTranslations) March 17, 2021

Old BTS Video on Racism Resurfaces

No matter who you are, where you’re from, your skin colour, gender identity: speak yourself. -Kim Namjoon, BTS#RacismIsNotComedy #StopAsianHate pic.twitter.com/EqJwpoYMC7 — ᴮᴱ taehyung photos ⟭⟬ (@itsvtw) March 17, 2021

