A viral video showing a stripper performing at an "all ages" drag show has sparked criticism on the microblogging site Twitter. The striper was seen dancing in front of children who seemed to be under 18 years. A kid from the crowd in the front row at the program handed the artist a cash tip in the viral clip. Netizens condemned that act and said, "Nothing about this is ok". Ricardo Memes: Origin of the Brazilian Stripper Ricardo Milos' Viral Video and its Funniest Memes on the Internet.

A stripper performs at an “all ages” drag show while a kid in the front row attempts to hand the stripper a cash tip pic.twitter.com/poY0Ozsg9F — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 22, 2022

It went from drag queens reading a book to kids in libraries to drag queens twerking in front of kids at parades to teachers handing out sexually explicit pamphlets at school to strippers dancing naked in front of children at an all ages drag show. Because tolerance & acceptance. — Gina Bontempo (@FlorioGina) September 24, 2022

For those asking if the drag show was actually “Family-friendly?” Here’s a flyer. “All ages are welcome” pic.twitter.com/eY3Z05Y2vX — Ben Deeter (@benpdeeter) September 24, 2022

There should not be an "all ages" drag show. Like ever. https://t.co/QilpevCwma — AM (@Troy_529) September 24, 2022

Nothing about this is ok. There is no such thing as an "all ages" drag show. https://t.co/ZwD1FW0y2d — Breakfast Taco Rooster+🐓 (@GuatemalanGallo) September 22, 2022

