The makers of Netflix's Money Heist have recently dropped the teaser of the fifth season along with the releasing date. Money Heist fans are going gaga over the teaser. On the other hand, the Children of Huruma Town YouTube channel have recreated a shot-by-shot Money Heist teaser using everyday items as props. The viral video is winning hearts. By taking to the Instagram story, even ‘The Professor’ aka Alvaro Morte has called the spoof video ‘amazing’. Take a look at the amazing video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by H-Town Kids (@hurumatown80)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)