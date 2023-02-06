A slightly old mesmerizing video originally by World Birds is going viral now after being shared recently. The clip shows a lyrebird, a species of ground-dwelling Australian birds, mimicking different amusing sounds while showing off its strikingly beautiful male bird tail. These birds are known for their ability to mimic any sounds made by humans, animals or even artificial objects. They sing throughout the year and have also been known to mimic the sounds of alarms, trains, chainsaws and horns. Watch this breathtaking video of the bird here. This Bird is a Bathroom Singer! Video of Parrot Vibing and Singing While Sitting On Toilet Seat Goes Viral; Netizens Burst Out Laughing.

Watch This Mesmerising Bird Here

A lyrebird is a species of ground-dwelling Australian birds. They are notable for their ability to mimic natural and artificial sounds from their environment, and the striking beauty of the male bird's huge tail pic.twitter.com/TRH5BWgARG — Fascinating (@fasc1nate) February 3, 2023

