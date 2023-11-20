You may enter a two-dimensional universe at Seoul, South Korea's Greem Cafe, modelled after the popular Korean animated Web series W. According to Architectural Digest, every element—including the furnishings, walls, countertops, and even the silverware—is designed to resemble two-dimensional designs that have come to life. This cafe, tucked away in Seoul's Mapu-gu District, has drawn in coffee enthusiasts and people looking for something different. Not surprisingly, photographers have come to love it as well. A mesmerising video of the cafe has gone viral on social media. "There is a cafe in South Korea where everything is monochrome and like a drawing, making you feel like you are in a storybook. It's called Cafe Yeonnam-dong 239-20", caption of the clip read. Igloo Cafe in Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg Becomes New Tourist Attraction (View Pics & Video).

Monochrome Cafe in Seoul

